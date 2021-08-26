Republic to celebrate its 150th birthday with a weekend of fun for all ages

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WJMN) – Republic will celebrate the town’s 150th year over three days of fun on August 27,28 and 29.

Festivities will kick off Friday at 7:00 P.M. with a community meet and greet outside Town Hall hosted by Republic-Michigamme Alumni. Marilyn Helmila, sesquicentennial planning committee member, says there will also be live music.

“We just have a lot of things planned for people to take part in including from adults down to children,” said Helmila. “It’s a three-day event, it starts on Friday night with an Alumni and Friends meet and greet in town and that’s from 7:00 – 9:00 around the town hall in the area there and they can view the old bank building and just talk with each other.”

On Saturday activities will go on until 5:00 P.M. and a parade will be held at 11:00 A.M. There will be a craft show, classic cars, a beard and mustache contest, crafters, food, live music, a walking tour of historic downtown locations and a presentation in the Town hall.

“The craft show will be on all day and will even start before the parade and it’s located between the Methodist church and the vacant building near the pine grove it’s in a grassy area there,” said Helmila.

Sunday the celebration will come to a close beginning at 11:00 A.M. with an outdoor service at the Methodist church followed by a plaque presentation for the oldest building along with 150th celebration birthday cake and coffee.

“The Methodist church is the oldest church in town so we have a historical church service there at 11 underneath the tent,” said Helmila. “Then there’s going to be birthday cake and coffee and a presentation of a plaque for the Methodist church, and also a time capsule so people can view what’s going to go into the time capsule and that concludes other than that people can come out here from 1 to 5 and visit the museum.”

Helmila says they have people coming from all over the area and beyond for the events.

“Everybody will be glad to see each other,” said Helmila. “We have people coming from all over and there’s people in the local area too like Ishpeming, Negaunee and we haven’t had many events so they will be glad to see each other and that will be probably the main part and then they’ll look around and take part in the activities.”