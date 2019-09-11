Republic Township host Appreciation Day at Veterans Memorial Friday

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, MICH (WJMN) — An Appreciation Day for all the people who donated to build one U.P. veterans memorial is coming up.

There’s an opportunity Friday for people to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives while serving our country.

A brand new veterans memorial in Republic is all finished.

Sterling Schultz, project coordinator says, ” About two years ago, I came up with a dream to have a veterans memorial in Republic Township and started asking for donations and we finally got it completed. “

Schultz also tells us the community’s support has been amazing.

” The support has been overwhelming. The community came forward with the donations from 5 dollars, to hundreds of dollars, 50 dollars, and corporations also came across once word got out, “says Schultz.

The project was made possible through donations from local businesses and the community.

“I’m having an Appreciation Day because, over the last two years, I haven’t had a chance to thank everyone for their donations and for making this dream come true. And it’s also for the people who donated, to come and see what they donated too, ” continues Schultz.

The event starts at 4 pm and goes until 6 pm and includes a free meal.