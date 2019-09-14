Republic Township host Appreciation Day at Veterans Memorial

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, MICH (WJMN) — An Appreciation Day was held today for all the people who donated to build one U.P. veterans memorial.

Retired Veterans, along with their friends, and family gathered Friday, to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives while serving our country.

A brand new veterans memorial in Republic is all finished.

Sterling Schultz, project coordinator says, ” I’m kinda happy it’s up because our veterans deserve to be recognized, while they are alive, not only the ones that passed. So, when people come up here and see names, and you see them on the street say thank you for your service. “

State Representative, Sara Cambensy says this memorial is a reminder of all the heroes in our area.

” They’re gonna be able to come here, their family members and notice that there recognized and that we haven’t forgotten them, and haven’t forgotten their service in a way that we can say thank you today and always, ” says State Representative, Sara Cambensy.

The project was made possible through donations from local businesses and the community.

” It’s been two and a half years since the start, It’s now 100% completed, and I never had a chance to thank them, and that’s what this is for, they’re the ones that made it possible. ” continues Schultz.