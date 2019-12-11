Rescued snowy owl recovering well at GR center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a rare sight in West Michigan. A snowy owl is spending some time in Grand Rapids for the holidays.

“This is our residence,” Peg Markle said of her home, which is also home of the Wildlife Rehab Center on Union NE.

Markle and her husband Roger have lived at this home for more than 30 years. They’ve been housing and helping rehab wild animals longer than that.

Markle points out there are many organizations that support dogs and cats. She and her husband also support, but wildlife animals are often swept under the rug.

The snowy owl has only been at the Markle’s Wildlife Rehab Center since Sunday night. Dr. Dick Bennett, a veterinarian on Drummond Island near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, brought her to the Markles after finding her by the road emaciated.

A Snowy Owl from Drummond Island that was rescued and is staying at Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 10, 2019)

“So many, up to 80% of first year, and she is, owls and hawks starve during the wintertime,” Markle said.

The snowy owl won’t starve at the Wildlife Rehab Center. In fact, she’s been eating well since she’s been here. Her diet in the last few days includes a squirrel and a few rats. Markle says she has quite an appetite.

“We’ve got to get some meat on her. I don’t know what our plan b or plan c is,” Markle said.

Bennett and the Markles would like for the owl to get back on Drummond Island, but for now she’s recovering in Grand Rapids for the holidays.

“Right now, she’s here, she’s safe, she’s getting all the food she needs. And we’ll have to go from there with her,” Markle said.

Markle says donations are always accepted and they have a wish list posted on their website. You can also learn more about the owl’s journey on Drummond Island Animal Clinic’s Facebook page and continue watching her journey on Wildlife Rehab Center’s Facebook page.