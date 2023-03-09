MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of a senior living and memory care complex in Marinette was found dead outside, an autopsy found that she died of hypothermia.

According to the Marinette Police Department, officers responded to The Cottages Senior Living and Memory Care on Lake Park Drive for reports of a woman found outside not breathing.

When officers arrived on the scene along with Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area, it was determined that the woman was dead and identified as Ruth Alguire, a resident of The Cottages.

Officers then notified the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

An autopsy was performed on March 6, and preliminary findings indicate that Alguire died of hypothermia.

The incident is being investigated by the Marinette Police Department and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

No additional information was provided.