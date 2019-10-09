Residents oppose potential sale of ‘pocket park’

MICHIGAMME, MICH. (WJMN) — The proposed sale of a gazebo and “Pocket Park” in Michigamme has many people angry.

The Michigamme Township Board voted in July to look at selling the lakefront property on the corner of Max and Lake Streets to a nearby landowner.

” The person that purchased the adjacent property asked if the township would be interested in selling the lakefront property to put a dock out and park his boat, ” says Township Supervisor, William Seppanen.

Many people feel the township is abandoning a park that benefits the community.

Jerry Roach, chairman of the Michigamme Downtown Development Authority, says the potential sale of the pocket park has left locals feeling upset and betrayed.

” It’s always been there as a part of public interest and to take it away, you’re hurting a 150, 160 individuals that summers here, that live here in the downtown area for one person or one person’s family,” says Jerry Roach, chairman of the Michigamme Downtown Development Authority.

Seppanen says this spot of land has never been designated as a park only a swimming area.

” It’s in the investigative stage now to see what can be done with the property, ” continues Seppanen.

Other locals tell me this is more than just a park to them.

” I am the fifth generation from being in this little town, we have swam here fished here and we used to park our boat here for many many years when we were teenagers more or less, says Larry Frisk, a Michigamme resident.”