Resource Fair for special education students to be held in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN)- The Copper Country Community Transition Council (CTC) has organized an informational fair for special education students, their families, and teachers.

It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Copper Country Mall.

The fair is in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The vendors offer support services for people with disabilities who are transitioning from secondary to postsecondary activities. These services include employment agencies, health care services, transportation, and recreation.

Some vendors that will be at the fair: Michigan Works, SAIL, and Michigan Alliance for Families.

Registration is at the door and participants can enter a drawing for a chance to win gift cards. Music by a local musician, Bob Hiltunen, will also be performing.

Below is the official flyer for the event:

