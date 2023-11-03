MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — For people in Marquette, making a trip across town can give you an experience from halfway around the world at Nang’s Rice Paddy.

Opened two decades ago as Aoy’s, the founder retired a couple of years back to hand the reins over to Nang and Dean Weiger. Despite being around for as long as it has, the restaurant still manages to attract new customers.

While a ten minute wait for takeout at some restaurants can be more dull than a knife that can’t quite cut it anymore, Dean sees it as a chance to get familiar. Speaking about a couple visiting for the first time before our interview, Dean said, “Yeah, it was the first time here, they’re very quiet, I could tell. So I say, ‘Hey!’ I got to get these guys talking, you know? And it’s fun to do.”

Before Aoy retired, Nang spent about a year with her behind the scenes, learning recipes which, like the menu, have been largely unchanged. That means you can still find your same favorite curry dishes, eggrolls, and soups. You may still even see Aoy around town. “We see them,” Dean said of Aoy and her family. “We see them usually at least once or twice a week, either their house or ours, or shopping or here. They come down here once in a while. She’s doing well. She’s very healthy.”

While Nang and Dean say nothing is leaving the menu anytime soon, they may add some of Nang’s own recipes she picked up as a chef back in Thailand. The pair are considering featuring her curry as a weekly special, which she says is made unique by a particular ingredient that gives the dish a whole new dimension. “My pad thai, in Thailand, we put in tamarind sauce. But here, Aoy’s recipe doesn’t have it… Sweet sour, it’s very subtle.”

Back when she ran things, Aoy famously kept the place open as much as she could. Now Dean and Nang have that same goal, except for one month in the spring. They say customers will have to manage their cravings, since that’s when they plan on making the long trip back to Thailand. The main goal is to visit family, but as they travel, being generous to people they meet who are in need is also important to them. You can see pictures of some of the people they’ve met in a corner of the shop. We love to help people, too.

“We love to help people, you know, not all people have money as some people,” Nang said. “They don’t have money. If they’re hungry, they can come, we can give them for the food.”

Dean explained some of the photos of people they have helped. “We felt bad for this guy in the middle here, he’s blind… when we got back [from Thailand] we heard his wife had died. His wife was his eyes to the world… he already had a hard boat to row, oh and then this happens.”

Nang says their appetite to help people doesn’t go away when they come back to the states. And as for her and Dean, their only complaint is that the kitchen can get kind of cramped when orders start flying in.

While there’s been interest in expanding the business, they say they’re not in any rush. “You know, we thought about it,” Dean said. “But, you know, again, it’s the thing. I know I could make this place big… We have friends that are good cooks. I do play a little bit with the idea, but as it is, it’s fairly comfortable… Hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Nang echoes that sentiment, saying, “you know, everything’s good.”

Nang’s Rice Paddy is on North 3rd Street by the Superior Dome. Monday through Friday, they’ll be there waiting to take your order.