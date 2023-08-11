BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Home cooking, history, and community. That’s some of what you’ll find at Hungry Hollow Cafe in Big Bay.

Located at 9111 County Road 550, Hungry Hollow is connected to Cram’s General Store, the laundry mat and gas station.

We stopped in and talked with restaurant manager Amanda Stephenson.

Two hot items on the menu are the brisket sandwich and the country-fried steak, which features their house-made sausage gravy.

“We grind our own sausage here, which is the sausage that goes in the gravy. That’s a big hit, we have a lot of southern people tell us they really love our sausage gravy,” said Stephenson.

Pasty day is on Thursday, but it’s best to get your order in the day before so they know how many to make.

You won’t see it on the menu, but they have fish fries every Friday with sides and your choice of perch, cod, or whitefish. Their fish fries run from 3-8 p.m.

The restaurant is regularly open 7 days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They accept cash and card.

You’ll have to ask them about the photos on the wall and about Big Bay’s connection to bowling.