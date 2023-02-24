ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In our weekly series highlighting restaurants around the Upper Peninsula for this last full week of February, Rosy’s Diner in Escanaba caught our attention.

Located at 1313 Ludington St., you can’t miss the red exterior with the namesake rose on the sign. This location has been home to numerous restaurants over the years. We talked to current owner, Andy Fields who said it started as a place called U-Need Lunch, then it became Tommy’s Diner until 1999 when Rosy bought it. She kept the tradition alive until June of 2022 when she sold it to Andy and his wife Myra. They decided the restaurant had such a great reputation, they wanted to keep the name.

Andy Fields said it’s hard to narrow down one specialty item on the menu. He said their homemade corned beef hash features brisket cooked in house. They have pancakes he could only describe as ginormous.

If you’re really looking to satisy your appetite, Fields said he would put his burgers up against anybody in Delta County.

They are open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day except Wednesday. Check out the menu below.

Where should we stop next week? Email news@upmatters.com and put Restaurant of the Week in the subject line.