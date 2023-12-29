NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – At the end of Iron Street in Negaunee, you’ll find a building that has survived in various forms and functions since the 1800’s. Breathing new life into the structure under the name Strega Nonna is chef and owner, Rachael Grossman.

Born in Negaunee, Prior to moving home, Grossman spent 15 years in Portland, Oregon, where she ran a seasonal restaurant. When the building became available, she saw the opportunity to bring her love for Italian style dining to the Upper Peninsula.

“You come to Stregga Nonna if you have time and you want the full experience then we ask, what are your dietary restrictions? And then we kind of just improvise. We play Grandma. You play family, and we just cook for you. On a nightly basis, that’s normally a four-course dinner. That is the antipasti which could be anything from cured vegetables, to maybe some cheeses or some cured meats or a little bit of all of the above. Then we move into a couple of different pasta courses and then usually something that course inspires me lately, or maybe a butternut squash or we’re doing more with meats now that it’s winter and there’s not fresh vegetables everywhere. And then then finally is the meat course which is the secondo which is served with a variety of different side dishes. If there’s a vegetarian at the table, they would get something a little different,” said Grossman.

With culinary school training in Los Angeles and Le Cordon Bleu, Grossman knows technique. She also understands the importance of celebrating the individual ingredients.

“I’m way more into kind of taking a beautiful tomato that a farmer grew and like, tasting the dirt and just slicing it up with a little olive oil and salt and nothing else,” added Grossman.

Specifically influenced by the foods of southern Italy, Grossman hosts monthly regional dinners to put a spotlight on the varied culinary landscapes of the country.

“I try my best to really do things truly authentically, the way that they are. I’m not really that inspired to change and create fusion,” added Grossman.

You can get the full experience or just come in and get a plate of pasta or a cheese plate. If you are traveling from out of town, or just have a little too much to eat or drink. There are two Airbnb’s available above the restaurant.

While Strega Nonna’s New Year’s Eve dinner service is nearly sold out, starting at 10 p.m. there will be a celebration, culminating in a meatball drop from the roof of the building to ring in the new year. The exact size of the meatball remains to be seen. It could be anywhere in the 12-30 pound range. The logistics of the event will have to remain a mystery until you show up and see it for yourself.

You can learn more about the restaurant on their website or Facebook page.