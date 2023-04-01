MOHAWK, Mich. (WJMN) – This edition in our new ‘Restaurant of the Week’ series takes us to our first stop in Keweenaw County, where we learned about Sundae in the Park, a popular Copper Country restaurant and gift shop serving sandwiches, pizza, ice cream, and more.

We spoke with Sue Fouts, who owns and operates the restaurant with her husband Tom. The Fouts opened Sundae in the Park in Mohawk in May of 2022 at the site of a former bank. The restaurant operates throughout the year, currently offering drive-thru and walk-up food options with plans to add in-house dining in the future.

In the meantime, you can visit a gift shop inside the restaurant to pick up a unique clothing item or souvenir.

Signature Dish

Fouts says that Sundae in the Park is known for their staple items that include ice cream, pizza, broasted chicken, and sandwiches including fresh subs and a very popular reuben sandwich. You can check out some of items in the photos below:

Fouts believes what helps the restaurant stand out are their variety and creativity with dishes. One example are their JoJo’s, which are sliced, fried, and seasoned potato wedges placed on parchment paper and topped with varieties of different toppings. Options include the Walking Jojo, Walking Josie, Walking Irishman, and more.

They have also experimented with themed days, one of which has become their Monday night special that includes egg rolls, hot and sour soup, fried rice, orange chicken, honey chicken and crab rangoon.

Finally, you can check some photos of their popular pizzas, which include customizable options and specialty options.

Which items deserve more attention?

When you stop in, Fouts recommends visitors to get ice cream and try their delicious homemade waffle cones.

They also offer breakfast items, including coffees, sandwiches, biscuits, bagels, and a breakfast pizza.

Additional information

Fouts says they take pride in providing quality service to the community that has helped them succeed in their new venture.

“We wouldn’t be here without the community, period,” Fouts said. “We didn’t know if we could make it through the winter. You know, we don’t have dine-in so we’re asking people to get out of their house, get in their car, come here and order, and then take their food home and eat it. So we didn’t know whether or not it was even going to be a success. But we said ‘You know what? The locals are our backbone.’ Without them, we’re not here, 100% They support us and we support them.”

You can stop into Sundae in the Park at 80 Mohawk Street in Mohawk. Current operating hours are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week. However, the hours will likely be expanded during the upcoming summer months. You can stay tuned for updates by following Sundae in the Park on Facebook.

The Mohawk restaurant is the first year-round location for Sundae in the Park, but the Fouts have also operated locations in McLain State Park and Fort Wilkins State Park during the summer months for ten and seven years, respectively.

Check out the restaurant’s full menu below and keep up to date with updated items by scanning the QR code or keeping an eye on the Sundae in the Park Facebook page:

Who should we feature next week? Let us know by emailing news@upmatters.com and put Restaurant of the Week in the subject line.