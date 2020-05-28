Restoration continues at Copper Harbor Lighthouse in Keweenaw County





The Copper Harbor Lighthouse is part of Fort Wilkins Historic State Park and is accessible only by water. The lighthouse and keeper’s dwelling will not be open to the public this summer due to the ongoing public health emergency.



Some fun facts about Michigan lighthouses and the Copper Harbor area:Michigan has 126 lighthouses, the most of any inland state, and the DNR manages eight of those with partners.



Though these lighthouses are no longer managed by the Coast Guard, it is not because the Great Lakes have gotten any safer, but because technology has improved. Lighthouses no longer need several keepers and their families to manage the lights, which have been replaced by automated lights that do not need constant maintenance.



Copper Harbor was part of the ancestral home of the Ojibwe people for centuries until European-Americans began to arrive in the 1840s. Early white settlers came to mine the natural copper deposits. The Copper Rush of 1844 predated the more famous California Gold Rush by five years.Fort Wilkins Historic State Park, of which the Copper Harbor Lighthouse is a part, was originally built in 1844 to ensure order during the copper mining rush. It was abandoned a few years later but was put back into service during the Civil War and regarrisoned from 1867-1870. By the 1870s, the fort was again abandoned. In 1921 the property was designated a historic landmark, and in 1923 it became a Michigan state park. Restoration efforts took place during the 1930s and 1940s. Today, 22 buildings survive in the historic 700-acre park, which also includes two campgrounds, trails and boat launches.In addition to being the northernmost mainland point in Michigan, Copper Harbor also is the northern terminus of U.S. 41. The road connects Michigan to Miami, Florida, nearly 2,000 miles away.



For more information on Fort Wilkins Historic State Park and other historic Michigan parks, visit Michigan.gov/StateParks.