Results for Marquette City Commission race recount

MARQUETTE — The official results are in for the recount of the Marquette City Commission election race.

One of the candidates, Margaret Brumm, paid to have the recount done.



Only four candidates are moving on to the November election in hopes of being elected to fill two vacancies on the board.



The four with the most votes are Evan Bonsall, Andrew Lorinser, Nina van den Ende, and Sally Davis.

Margaret Brumm was in fifth place.



The recount resulted in one vote being taken away from both Bonsall and van den Ende.

The vote totals were : Evan Bonsall-1,737; Andrew Lorinser-962; Sally Davis-817; Nina van den Ende-566; Margaret Brumm-546; Mike Plourde-326; Jermey Ottaway-211; Barrett Engle-96; and Cody Mayer-26.