MARQUETTE AND HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund for funding for ten projects across the state on Tuesday.

In the Upper Peninsula, projects in Hancock and Marquette were awarded grants of $1.4 million and up to $8 million, respectively. The following details were sent in a release from Whitmer’s office on Tuesday:

Former Marquette General Hospital to be demolished, cleared for potential future reuse and redevelopment

The City of Marquette was awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the City of Marquette Blight Clearance Project worth up to $8 million. The project will include demolition of buildings at the property of the former Marquette General Hospital, as well as structure and site demolition, relocation of active utilities, and temporary access to provide for demolition and removal of buried debris.

The CDBG funds will be used entirely for blight elimination, with the total project cost including demolition and hazardous material removal estimated to total $12.7 million. Engineering services will be required to assess and potentially eliminate environmental conditions and remove existing contamination on the site as part of the demolition.

Local leaders included the following messages in response to the approval of funding:

“We are incredibly grateful for the Michigan Strategic Fund Board and Michigan Economic Development Corporation for providing us the much-needed support in addressing a blighted and deteriorating site in the center of our city that is surrounded by residential neighborhoods,” said Marquette Mayor Cody Mayer. “The city of Marquette also continues to acknowledge the strong essential partnership that has formed with the Northern Michigan University Foundation who trusted us with their vision to enhance our community.”

“As Marquette and its surrounding communities continue to grow, no city block should go to waste,” said State Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette). “Now is the time for Michigan to invest in a brighter future for the Upper Peninsula, and I’m eager to see these state resources used to help the city move forward.”

“The support authorized today by the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) Board is a critical milestone in revitalizing the 23-acre former hospital site next to Northern Michigan University’s campus,” said Brad Canale, CEO of the Northern Michigan University Foundation. “The NMU Foundation appreciates its partnership with the City of Marquette in stewarding the public-private coalition that has enabled resources for demolition of the former hospital. These efforts will ultimately enable rebuilding of the neighborhood, which will significantly benefit NMU and the broader Marquette Community.”

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees we offer sincere gratitude to the Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Strategic Fund Board, MEDC, Marquette City Commission and staff, and the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority for their continued leadership and partnership in this historic project,” said John List, President of the Northern Michigan University Foundation Board of Trustees.

The city of Marquette will serve as the grantee of the project and will provide expedited review and permitting as part of the project process. The city is certified with MEDC’s Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program. The NMU Foundation has established a website to share information regarding the project, including public access to reports and documents related to its work of aligning relationships and resources required to facilitate demolition and site preparation of the former hospital site. The website is www.RenewCollegeAveMQT.org.

Keweenaw Cooperative will bring healthy food options to downtown Hancock

In Hancock, Keweenaw Cooperative, Inc. plans to transform an existing building into the “Keweenaw Co-op Market & Deli” with the goal of providing healthy food options to the area. The co-op will be located in a for car dealership that is currently vacant in downtown Hancock.

The project will be supported by a $1.4 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant. The location will include a 4,728-square-foot addition to the 9,694-square-foot building, allowing space for a full deli, indoor and outdoor seating, fresh produce, meat, dairy, frozen foods, and packaged groceries.

In total, the project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $7.6 million and create 11 full-time equivalent jobs and retain 28 jobs with the hope of bringing new economic activity to the area.

The city of Hancock is supporting the project with two Downtown Development Authority façade grants totaling $20,000 and city water main and infrastructure upgrades valued at $15,000. The city is certified with MEDC’s RRC program.

Local leaders wrote the following in response to the approval of funding:

“Without a doubt, MEDC Community Revitalization Program support for this relocation and expansion makes it possible for our community-owned grocery store to maximize the impact of our project,” said Curt Webb, general manager of the Keweenaw Co-op. “We look forward to providing improved access to the healthy, fresh, local and organic foods that our region needs and deserves.”

“I’m very grateful for the Michigan Strategic Fund to recognize a very worthwhile project in the City of Hancock,” said State Rep. Gregory Markkanen (R-Hancock). We appreciate their approval of this performance-based grant for the Keweenaw Co-op downtown relocation project and express our gratitude.”

The Governor’s office included the following mock rendering of the location in the announcement release: