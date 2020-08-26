Rewarding Responders Grant to help Menominee Police Dept.

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Wisconsin Public Service Foundation is supporting first responders who keep their communities safe.

A total of $50,000 is being provided through the foundation’s Rewarding Responders Grant. 27 emergency response agencies throughout its service area will benefit.

Among this year’s grant recipients is the Menominee Police Department. The funds will be used to buy a vehicle transport system for the department’s first K-9 officer.

“On behalf of the Menominee Police Department, thank you to the WPS Foundation,” said Menominee Police Chief Brett Botbyl. “This generous grant, their unwavering support for our communities, and the help they are providing our police department is quite humbling.”

The Town of Stephenson Fire Dept. will also receive money to help pay for lighted traffic control signs and safety vests.