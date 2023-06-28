ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Vet Clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony to announce their new location is officially open to the public. Their goal is to help as many veterans and their families as they can. The new location is at 301 N 30th Street. Visit https://www.va.gov/escanaba-vet-center/ for more information about the Escanaba Vet Clinic.

“The Vet center is a program that is part of the VA that provides readjustment counseling for veterans eligible veterans and their family members.” Said Escanaba Vet center director, Jim Harsh. “We’ve been around since 1979 providing connection and community camaraderie services for eligible veterans. The VET center here in Escanaba started in 2006 in our old location. The purpose of this ribbon cutting ceremony was to let folks know that we are in a new location and we still can provide counseling services as community connection and camaraderie programs for our eligible veterans. Part of that was this ceremony is to let folks know we are here. We’re not going away available to serve our our veterans, the veteran community, if they are interested in talking with somebody about whatever experiences they had while serving in the military that the VET center is a place where they can come walk into that center and and get connected to local resources, are larger group room is able to. We can provide either tai chi or yoga to veterans in this new space, or something else. There are whole health programs that we weren’t able to provide over in the other location just because we didn’t have the space for people to spread out, but now we do. The other space was designed primarily for people to come have a cup of coffee, talk about their struggles. This gives us opportunities to do more whole health kinds of programming. You know, if we want to have a drumming group, or taiji group or a music therapy group, we have the space to do that where the other location didn’t quite have the space. We started with just one person traveling around the entire U.P., trying to reach out to veterans, getting them connected to VA services, and we continue that mission to this day.”