Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Lighthouse Park in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Lighthouse Park in Marquette was held today, September 26.

The City of Marquette put together a long-term plan to redo the property. Just over a year ago, the City Commission agreed to fund this first phase of the project. New additions to the property include an entrance off of Arch Street, a parking area, and a bike path.

The City of Marquette took possession of the property in 2016. It took about six years to obtain the property from the Coast Guard,

Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli, says this has been a long time coming for the Marquette community.

“Marquette prides itself on its green space, and its parks. And it’s the accessibility to the lake, Lake Superior. And this park has been kinda out there in the public eye for at least for the last eight or nine years. It was owned by the city, but nothing is done with it. And so, this has always been something special to the community, I think. So now it’s coming to reality,” Angeli.

The ceremony included remarks from City Manager Mike Angeli, Mayor Fred Stonehouse, Community Services Director Jon Swenson, and Community Development Director Dennis Stachewicz.

In the years to come, the city plans to refurbish and remodel the old captain and station houses into something useful for the community.