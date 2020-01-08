Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a special message in hopes of keeping snowmobilers safe.

They’re reminding people to ride at a safe speed, ride on the right side of the trail, and ride sober.

It’s all part of the DNR’s “Ride Right” snowmobile safety campaign.

The department is also working with local law enforcement agencies to conduct snowmobile safety and sound patrols.

Some other tips include riding within your limits, keeping your machine maintained, and staying on the trails.

“We see a lot of accidents early in the season when people aren’t used to the snow,” said Lt. Jim Gorno, law enforcement supervisor at the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord. “When the first snow falls, people get excited. Take time to make sure you’re comfortable with the conditions and your machine.”

Lt. Jerry Fitzgibbon, the DNR’s acting law enforcement supervisor for the eastern Upper Peninsula, said the department wants the public to be aware of the increased patrols. “We would rather tell people ahead of time that we will be conducting snowmobile patrols, hoping that they will slow down, instead of responding to an accident,” Fitzgibbon said.

“Excessive speed, drugs and alcohol are among the top contributing factors for snowmobile accidents and fatalities,” said Lt. Tom Wanless, who manages the DNR’s recreational safety, education and enforcement programs.

The DNR encourages all snowmobilers, regardless of age or experience, to take a snowmobile safety class. In Michigan all snowmobile operators between the ages of 12 and 16 are required to take a Michigan-approved snowmobile safety course and obtain a snowmobile safety certificate to ride unsupervised or to operate a snowmobile across a road.

Learn more about snowmobiling opportunities and trail safety resources at Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling.