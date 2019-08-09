Riverside Auto in Marquette County officially opens

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Riverside Auto has officially opened their new, state-of-the-art facility.

Since the early 90’s the dealership has been located at the Marquette Mall.

Now, it’s in Marquette Township across the highway from Walmart. The owner says they’re excited to continue to grow in this community.

Matt Dagenais, Owner, Riverside Auto said, “I think we bought the first franchise in 1998 and we’ve been entrenched in the Upper Peninsula, our family is born and raised here. Mom and Dad started the dealerships way back in the early 60’s. The U.P. is a beautiful place, an important place for us to live and raise our families and we want to give back whenever we can to the things that need support in our communities.”

The dealership sells Honda, Nissan and Toyota vehicles.