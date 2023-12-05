Response from Mike Cox, lawyer for Rize:

“We don’t fear competition, in fact, as Judge Barglind found, we won our license through an open and fair competition that complied with State law. We are all about competition – when the rules are the same for everybody.

This matter is in court in front of the Honorable Judge Mary B. Barglind so it is our intent to confine our arguments to the courtroom.

But we are surprised that a public official in his first week on the job feels compelled to lecture job creators like RIZE on how to create jobs and do business. So it bears repeating that our lawsuit is all about competition: This past summer, career politicians on the City Council watered down ethics rules to helped their cronies who could not compete with us in a fair competition for licenses, then they trampled on the rights of Menominee’s citizens to vote on marihuana policy, and finally, created crazy rules to favor certain crony companies, allowed connected politicians to make money, and violated State law. That is not competition.

As a good corporate citizen of Menominee that employee Menominee residents and invests more dollars than any other marihuana company in Menominee, we hope that in the future Mr. Hoffman will focus on creating stronger ethical rules for politicians such as himself, instead of engaging in the same old tired political posturing. And we respectfully suggest that Mr. Hoffman leave the legal arguments to the real lawyers who are in court in front of Judge Barglind.”