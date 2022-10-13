GOGEBIC AND LUCE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Thursday that three major road construction projects have been completed, including two in the UP. A project to rebuild 2.7 miles of US-2 was completed in Gogebic County, while the reconstruction of a bridge was completed in Luce County.

The two-year, $9.9 million project to rebuild 2.7 miles of US-2 from Powdermill Creek to east of Cedar Avenue through the city of Bessemer in Gogebic County was completed on Friday October 7. Work done during the project included reconfiguring lanes to add a center left-turn lane, as well as other safety improvements, storm sewer upgrades, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Based on economic modeling, the project is estimated to have supported 126 jobs.

Photo provided by Governor Whitmer’s office.

The Dollarville Road (Luce County Road 405N) bridge over Teaspoon Creek, southwest of Newberry in Luce County, was built in 1951 and was in deteriorating condition prior to rebuilding. Work done on the project included replacement of the deck and beams, along with substructure patching. The bridge was reopened on to traffic on Thursday, October 6.

“This bridge provides a critical link for residents, commuters, and emergency response between Newberry, the M-28 corridor, and the western part of Luce County,” said Mike McTiver, engineer-manager for the Luce County Road Commission. “Prior to the project, the structure had been posted for reduced weight allowance, limiting its capacity for commercial traffic use. I’m grateful that we were given this opportunity to have this bridge rehabilitated to continue to provide a critical link in this community for years to come. And it will be nice to have the bridge open just in time for peak fall color.”

The bridge was repaired as part of the ‘Rebuilding Our Bridges’ program to rebuild 19 bridges in the state, with 16 now completed.

The program is funded by the Federal Highway Improvement Program. You can stay up to date with projects in Michigan here.