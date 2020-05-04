Road Work: US-2 resurfacing in Delta County starts May 11

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending about $2.2 million to resurface about 12 miles of US-2 from west of North 30th street in Escanaba to the Menominee/Delta county line west of Bark River in Delta County.

Starting May 11, work will include crack sealing, paving, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings.

This project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty. The start date for this project is weather dependent.

The work will require single-lane closures during daytime hours only. One alternating lane will be open via traffic regulators. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.