Roadside drug tests have arrived in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Marquette County’s Deputy Aaron Griffin and Michigan State Trooper Andrew Peterson have completed their 2-week training course, which they’re now considered Drug Recognition Evaluators.

Trooper Andrew Peterson, Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post said, “If you pull somebody over you still have to develop the probable cause or the reasonable suspicion, I would say for this test to be used that the person is impaired and we do that through standardize field sobriety testing. Once someone has develops that, that the person is impaired, then they could call me, if I’m working, I could come over and I could administrate the oral fluid test and then it takes just a few minutes to come back with the results in one of those six categories.”

And those six categories include: “Amphetamines, Methamphetamines, Cocaine, Cannabis, Narcotics, and Benzodiazepines,” said Trooper Peterson.

If you are asked to participate in this test, you have the same rights as when asked to take a breathalyzer.

“If you are requested to take an oral fluid test and you refuse it is a civil infraction, with a fine up to a hundred dollars and then, it’s just up to the officer’s discretion on whether or not they feel that they have probable cause to make the arrest,” said Peterson.

Trooper Peterson said he used the new tool once, but believes it’s going to help keep the roads safe.

“We live in the U.P., we live in Marquette, the road conditions are poor as it is, and the last thing we should have to worry about is people driving around impaired (causing) possible death or injury. That’s something you shouldn’t have to worry about,” said Peterson.