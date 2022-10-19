MARQUETTE, MI (wjmn-tv) With the upcoming midterm election, a little over 2 weeks away, voter turnout will be critical in deciding the direction of our country and our community. The League of Women Voters, along with several student organizations held a Rock The Vote concert tonight at the Northern Center.

It was one stop shopping for perspective voters tonight at NMU’s Rock the Vote concert. The League of Women Voters were on hand to answer any election related question. Inside, music lovers danced and swayed to several local artists, while just outside, students were able to register to vote, and become better informed of the candidates’ positions on key issues. Voter guides were available detailing the various proposals on the ballot, as well as non-partisan information on each candidate. The League of Women Voters’ vice president of voter services says the local elections and ballot proposals in this election directly affect people’s lives more so than higher profile national

“People tend to forget about the midterm elections in terms of the presidential election. But when you stop and think about the people that are running for office, the Governor down to our City Commission or county commission, these are the offices where people’s lives are most impacted. So, this midterm election is critical. So, our message from the League of Women Voters, which is nonpartisan, we just want people to vote to be informed voters, don’t sit this one out.”

For more information on ballot issues, candidates and registering to vote, visit VOTE411.ORG