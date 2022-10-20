MARQUETTE, Mi (WJMN) Every election is important; however, this upcoming mid-term election seems to carry a little more weight than usual. At stake are local and state-wide positions as well as several ballot proposals. To increase voter turnout, The League of Women Voters, along with several student organizations held a Rock the Vote concert Wednesday evening at the Northern Center. On hand were representatives from The League of Woman Voters who registered people to vote, answered questions about Candidates, Ballot initiatives as well as how and where to vote correctly. League vice President Priscilla Burnham says that voters should be informed in an unbiased way.

“One of the things the league believes in is providing people with direct information from the candidates not filtered through other voices. So, one of the things that people can do to become an informed voter is to go to the league’s nonpartisan 411 dot org. It’s an online voter guide.”

Often overlooked Mid-Term elections often don’t garner the national attention given to Presidential elections, however it’s at the local level where according to Burnham, we see the greatest impact on our daily lives.

“But when you stop and think about it, the people that are running for office from the governor down to our City Commission or county commission. These are the offices where people’s lives are most impacted.”

NMU Sophomore Grace Bower came with her friend to Rock the vote and ended up registering while there., something she feels is important

“Oh my friend talked me down to coming down in here I was gonna register online within it was easier to come here because it was already available”

Performer Jalen Sims believes strongly in the message behind rock the vote, that young people can effect change and make a difference.

“I am representing a community that is not often represented and also Rock the Vote is super important because as Americans we have the power to choose our fate.”

With the midterm elections less than 3 weeks away dis-information and in-correct information is out there…and now more than ever it’s critical to know the facts.