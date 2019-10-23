Rocky Horror Show debuts Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The 3rd annual Rocky Horror Show at the Masonic Center in Marquette and the 21st annual production of Rocky in Marquette County debuts on Friday.

There will be six performances of the show.

Friday, October 25 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday October 26 – 7:00 p.m. and midnight

Wednesday October 30 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday October 31 – 7:00 p.m. and midnight

Tickets are $15 for 7:00 p.m. shows and $18 for midnight shows.

Bobby Glenn Brown, who is in his 18th year of playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the show.

