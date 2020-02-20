Room at the Inn approved to become a permanent homeless shelter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At a Marquette Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Room at the Inn was granted its permit to become a permanent homeless shelter.

Currently, a handful of churches in Marquette rotate week-to-week as emergency shelters for the homeless community.

Room at the Inn Executive Director, Nick Emmendorfer, says this shelter has been a long time coming.

“I’m overwhelmed with positive emotion. I mean this is a year’s worth of work, and finally a real tangible step forward in this process,” said Emmendorfer. “It’s taken a lot of work as I said. Changing how the community looks at our organization, improving the reputation, and again RATI’s been in place now for thirteen seasons and it’s well overdue that we move into a permanent shelter. So this is really exciting.”

The next steps in the process are getting building codes approved and to begin a capital campaign to raise funds. The plan is to change the 3-bedroom apartment above the Warming Center into a 24-bed emergency shelter.

Emmendorfer said he hopes to receive state funding through the Emergency Shelter Program, so the RATI can expand their services in the future.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown support, volunteered, financial contributions, supporting us on Facebook. The response from the community is really encouraging to me, and I think that’s what helps keeps driving this mission forward,” said Emmendorfer.

The Room at the Inn permanent homeless shelter is planning to be finished by Fall 2020.