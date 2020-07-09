Room at the Inn creating permanent shelter, engages with downtown community by washing businesses windows

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The late Phil Niemisto was known for taking care of flowers and washing windows at businesses in Downtown Marquette. In his honor, guests, workers and volunteers for Room at the Inn did just that Thursday morning.

Room at the Inn is on it’s way to making a permanent homeless shelter in Downtown Marquette.

“So right now, we’re in the process of raising funds to build our permanent shelter,” said Nick Emmendorfer, Executive Director, Room at the Inn. “We want to do that right at the Warming Center. That’s 447 West Washington across from the Ramada. And the idea is simple. We want to have all of our services under one roof.”

Another reason why the effort to wash windows was put together was a way to show they are part of the downtown community.

“If we’re going to come and be a partner of the DDA and work with all of the downtown businesses, we want everyone to know that we’re a friendly partner so this is our chance to come out here today and give back,” said Emmendorfer.

Right now, Room at the Inn is seeing about 20 to 25 guests a night and serves about 16,000 meals a month out of the warming center.

“Got the permit from the city to do our shelter and the building codes approved and I just want the community to know that we really appreciate the support we’ve been given establishing the shelter downtown,” said Emmendorfer.

Room at the Inn says they plan on finding more ways in the future to show their appreciation.

“We want to be a continued generous partner in the downtown community and this is the first step in accomplishing that,” said Emmendorfer.