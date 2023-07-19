The Room at The Inn shelter in Marquette held an open house today at their homeless shelter on Washington Street. The 30-bed shelter, above the Warming Shelter, is a temporary, short-term shelter offering shelter 27/7, free meals, phone and mail services, laundry facilities, and supportive services for individuals experiencing homelessness. Room At the Inn’s new Executive Director believes homelessness is a community issue.

“At Room At The Inn, it’s really just one spoke in the wheel to solving this issue. And it really is going to take a community collective effort for us to address all of the issues around housing, whether that’s challenges with sobriety challenges with mental health, to your point, a lack of affordable housing across the board. We have a number of folks who are on fixed incomes and if you’re if your SSI is $800 a month and the lowest apartment in this area is $1,200. The math doesn’t add up.”

there are no income, sobriety, or identification requirements for entry into the shelter. The only requirement for access is that you are literally homeless and willing to work on a housing plan with a case manager.