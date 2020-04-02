Room at the Inn moves to Lakeview Arena as temporary location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Room at the Inn/The Warming Center has moved to Lakeview Arena as a temporary location.

A few weeks ago, the emergency homeless shelter reached out to the community for assistance on finding a larger facility. A bigger area was needed to help maintain social distancing and stop the spread of COVID-19. The city of Marquette opened up the hockey arena to Room at the Inn and its 35 guests.

The guests remain at Lakeview Arena for the majority of their days. They can leave for essential needs, but they are asked to stay in place and practice good hygiene within the shelter and throughout the community.

“I just want to say thank you to the city of Marquette and City Manager Mike Angeli because the facility’s been great in helping maintain social distancing and all the precautions necessary during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Nick Emmendorfer, executive director of Room at the Inn.

Room at the Inn is in need of monetary, food, and toiletry donations during this time.

Supplies mostly requested:

Toilet Paper

Coffee

Juice/soda

Hand Sanitizer

Baked Goods

Dry Snacks (Granola bars, cereal, etc.)

Fruit

Toiletries

Board Games

Books

Donations can be dropped off directly to Lakeview Arena on the Lake Superior side of the building. Anyone interested in signing up to make or purchase dinner for Room at the Inn can email Mary Jane Lynch at Mjlnup@gmail.com.

Monetary donations can be made on Room at the Inn’s Facebook or website.