Rotary Club of Ishpeming presents 36th Annual An Evening of Romance, February 29

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, February 29, the Rotary Club of Ishpeming will be holding their 36th Annual An Evening of Romance it the Grand Ballroom of the NMU Northern Center.

The night will feature entertainment by the Westerly Winds Big Band. The social starts at 5:00 p.m., dinner begins at 7:00 p.m and auction and dancing are to follow.

Lance Peterson and Nate Heffron spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Tickets are $75 per person or people can sponsor a table of 10 for $750. Proceeds from the gala will benefit two projects in Western Marquette County.

