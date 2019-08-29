Roundabout construction affecting local businesses and residents

MARQUETTE — Drivers aren’t the only ones frustrated with the ongoing road construction project in Marquette Township.

Construction for the new roundabouts in Marquette County has been going on throughout the summer and traffic may continue to get worse.

Dan Weingarten, Communications Representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation says, ” The temporary traffic lights that are out there right now will stay in place. But there will be some further lane restrictions and we will be down one lane in each direction near the Best Buy for a portion of the construction area.”

In mid-September, there will be a traffic configuration change for the US-41 road construction project in Marquette Township.

” The traffic which is currently shifted to the south, will then be shifted to the north, and they can construct the other half of those roundabouts, ” continues Weingarten.

The new roundabouts will be at Brickyard Road near Lowe’s and Best Buy as well as County Road 492 near Walmart and Target.

The traffic has affected many businesses.

Wendy Guadarrama, Store Director at the Marquette Target says, ” We’ve definitely seen reduced traffic in our building, so reduced transactions, and then guest just not being able to find there way in. ”

Customers have also been complaining.

” We have the ability to fill out a survey for every guest that shops in the store at the bottom of the receipt. And we have seen some guest complaints about construction and it being really disruptive, ” continues Guadarrama.

The $10.9 million dollar road project is expected to be done by November of this year.