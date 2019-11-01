Roundabout construction will be complete Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — After months of cones, construction, and even a little confusion, the wait is nearly over.

Construction for the new roundabouts along US-41 in Marquette Township has been going on throughout the summer and now they will finally be complete.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the new roundabouts will be finished by next week.

Dan Weingarten, Communications Representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation says, ” We anticipated that the major work for the season will be done by next Wednesday. At that point, the roundabouts will be open, two lanes and both roundabouts and two lanes in both directions on the highway as well. ”

The new roundabouts will be at Brickyard Road near Lowe’s and Best Buy as well as County Road 492 near Walmart and Target.

“The roundabouts should actually move traffic through those intersections more efficiently than the old signalized intersections did. That’s one of the main reasons for installing the roundabouts in the first place, ” Continues Weingarten.

This $10.9 million dollar road project is expected to improve safety and traffic flow in this busy commercial area.

