MICHIGAN -- The head of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) today testified before Congress calling on the federal government to provide additional resources to combat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination.

Speaking before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment, MPART Executive Director Steve Sliver outlined Michigan’s $50 million effort over the past two years to investigate and clean-up PFAS contamination caused by manufacturing facilities and military bases across the state and to protect the public from high levels of these contaminants in drinking water.