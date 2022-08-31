(WFRV) – A disabled boat was rescued recently after it got stuck in the path of the S.S. Badger on Lake Michigan.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, the boat needed some help on Sunday, August 28.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Mason County Sheriff came to their rescue by providing critical aid to the vessel.

The coast guard reports they were able to pull the boat out of the ferry’s path just in time. Station crew said they even helped repair the electrical issues and “got the vessel back on its way.”

The coast guard stated it’s “never a dull moment on Lake Michigan!”