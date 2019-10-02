Safety tips for deer bow hunting season

MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) — You see them crossing the road, walking through your yard. Now that bow season for deer is open, John Pepin with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the place people are hoping to see them, is in their crosshairs.

” People wait all year for hunting season. Doe season, as well as firearm season, and muzzleloader later in the year. All the deer hunting seasons are big in the U.P., ” says John Pepin, Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

If you end up harvesting a deer this season, the DNR recommends you have it tested for chronic wasting disease and tuberculosis.

” I highly encourage it, just to help the state out with kinda finding where the diseases are located if they have spread at all. And, secondly, just for your personal well being, so just get them checked, ” says Brett Delonge, Great Lakes Enforcement unit.

Brett Delonge with the Great Lakes Enforcement unit says tracking those diseases is just one way to help other hunters.

” The biggest thing is safety, letting people know where you’re at, know where your able to hunt, make sure you’re on land you have permission to be on, ” continues Delonge.

The DNR is reminding people to check the latest hunting regulations in your area.

” The biggest thing is that hunters need to be aware of what DMU’s they purchased a duo license in. You can’t just go across the whole U.P. and shoot a doe, ” says Delonge.

By helping yourself and other hunters, you’re ensuring there will be a hunting season for years to come.

” It’s a long-standing tradition, people love to get out and get some game for the table, and they also love the thrill and excitement of hunting, ” says Pepin.