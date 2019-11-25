SAIL welcomes volunteers to be Access4All Ambassadors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– The Superior Alliance for Independent Living is looking for volunteers to become an Access4All Ambassador.

They need people living with a variety of disabilities. Ambassadors would help in reviewing things like local businesses, restaurants, hotels and parks to see if they are accessible for everyone.

“Do elevators have the braille? And maybe since a lot of people aren’t braille readers, do they have the voice that says what floor you’re on,” said Lucy Wilcox, Accessibility Services Coordinator. “Hearing impaired… There are restaurants that really people who are hard of hearing, it’s painful to be in a restaurant with a high ceiling. And the sounds ricocheting all across the building and they can’t hear anybody.”

There is a two hour training session that goes into volunteering.

People interested in having their establishments reviewed can contact SAIL.

Anyone interested in the program can contact Wilcox at lucyw@upsail.org or at (906) 228-5744.

To learn more about Access4All, click here.