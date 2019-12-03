Sales top $200,000 on opening day for Michigan marijuana

News
Posted: / Updated:
pot marijuana_-2526971664290593242

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Marijuana sales totaled more than $200,000 on the first day of business at a handful of Michigan shops.

Adults 21 and older can buy marijuana. Doors opened Sunday at shops in Ann Arbor, and more will follow in other communities.

The Detroit News reports the state will collect $36,000 in taxes from opening day sales. The newspaper cited statistics from the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing pot shops. Detroit has delayed recreational sales until at least Jan. 31. The city has many medical marijuana shops.

Illinois starts recreational sales in January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Ore Dock BotEco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ore Dock BotEco"

Lakeshore Blvd. Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeshore Blvd. Damage"

Spirit of the Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spirit of the Solstice"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2019"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2019"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY'S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/2/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY'S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/2/2019"