HOUGHTON Mich. (WJMN) — The Salvation Army Angel Tree is up at Walmart and ready for you to choose a tag.

Please take a tag, purchase the gift, and put the gift with the tag in the box labeled Angel Tree.

The toys donated will go to families in this community through our Toy Distribution.

Make a child smile this Christmas morning.

Help us help others, we will be collecting through Dec. 13th.

For more information contact Brenda DeLacy @ 906-482-3420.