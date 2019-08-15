Salvation Army continues to provide meals for displaced Pine Ridge residents

MARQUETTE — The Salvation Army continues to support residents more than two weeks after a fire at a 140 unit apartment complex in Marquette.

Breakfast will continue at the shelter located at Lakeview Arena Community Forum. Lunch and dinner food service for the residents transitioned to The Salvation Army Corps Community Center at 1009 W. Baraga Ave., Marquette, MI, 49855 on August 8, 2019. Meals are being delivered to shelter residents who are unable to take public transportation.



Auxiliary Captain Doug Winters, with The Salvation Army of Marquette County, said many residents of the temporary shelter have already been placed into temporary housing arrangements as they have become available.

“Over 2000 meals have been served during this crisis,” Winters said. “We have received strong support from area restaurants and businesses. The number of residents at the temporary shelter has decreased, but the remaining residents continue to need meals.”

As residents relocate into temporary housing, the type of food service will continue to transition, but The Salvation Army employees and volunteers will continue to serve three meals per day to the remaining displaced residents at the shelter.

To contribute monetary donations, please text Canteen to 41444.