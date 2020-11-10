Salvation Army Marquette County in need of paid and volunteer bell ringers for Red Kettle efforts

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The holidays are quickly approaching, which means The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is here once again.

The Salvation Army Marquette County is in need of both paid and volunteer bell ringers.

“We’re looking for the community to step in behind and volunteer,” said Capt. Doug Winters. ” [It’s a] very easy way to volunteer. It’s www.registertoring.com, a website. Get on there, you can pick your location, the time you want to ring. We would encourage families to take this on as maybe a new family tradition. People can come out and just spend a couple of hours ringing bells.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers and paid bell ringers will be required to watch a video on social distancing, wiping down the kettle, and the need of wearing a face mask/covering.

Those interested in being a paid bell ringer, you can stop by at either The Salvation Army Marquette or Ishpeming locations to pick up an employment application.

A new national initiative called #RescueChristmas is in partnership with Walmart and The Salvation Army.

Starting November 2, Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com, or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through December 31.

Winters said any money donated at the Walmart in Marquette will be directly given to The Salvation Army Marquette County.

Salvation Army Angel Trees will also appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.

Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to The Salvation Army of Marquette County.