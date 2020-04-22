Salvation Army of Marquette County switches food services to delivery only

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Marquette County announced that beginning on Monday, April 27, food baskets will be now be delivered only.

“We have seen that some of our regular pantry clients have been hesitant to come to the pantry, following the Stay Home, Stay Safe order,’” said Captain Doug Winters of The Salvation Army of Marquette County.

He noted that pantry clients are some of the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus due to age or health concerns, and some continue to struggle with transportation issues. “We do not want anyone to go hungry because they are hesitant to leave their homes,” said Winters.

The Salvation Army will be in different parts of the county each week. All clients need to do is call their perspective Salvation Army office in Marquette County, and schedule a time for food to be delivered straight to their homes.

The kick-off event began April 22 as volunteers delivered the first 20 baskets to registered pantry clients who live at Pine Ridge Apartments in Marquette.

Lorie Jenerou, a resident of Pine Ridge, said she is thankful for The Salvation Army of Marquette County and this delivery service will be beneficial to her and other residents.

“Most of the residents here do not have any transportation, so they rely heavily on Marq-Tran. And now that Marq-Tran is strictly door-to-door people have no way to go [to The Salvation Army.] So this means a lot to a lot of people,” said Jenerou.

The pantry program is a needs-based program, but new clients can register by phone during this phase of the crisis. Documentation of income and identification will be gathered at a later date. Marquette/Harvey/Gwinn should call 906-226-2241 and Negaunee/Ishpeming should call 906-486-8121. The offices will be open for emergency cases only beginning on April 27. The normal, client-choice pantry operations will resume as this crisis begins to ease.

Food donations from concerned individuals should be delivered directly from the grocery stores, as other donations are quarantined for at least two weeks. Monetary donations are encouraged during this crisis.

Here’s how you can help:

Mail: Send a check to The Salvation Army, 1009 Baraga Ave., Marquette, MI 49855 and in the memo write “CV19”

Online: https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/WUMCovid19Donations

Text: Text WUM to 24365

Online/text donations are allocated to The Salvation Army unit in the zip code of the donor.