UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Region of The Salvation Army is partnering with 11 UP high schools in Alger, Delta, Marquette, and Schoolcraft counties as part of the 2nd annual Christmas Tree Spectacular. Each school has submitted an entry to the event’s ‘best-decorated tree’ competition, which can be voted on throughout the coming weeks.

The following schools are taking part in the competition:

Bay De Noc High School

Escanaba High School

Gladstone High School

Gwinn High School

Ishpeming High School

Manistique High School

Marquette High School

Mid-Peninsula High School

Munising High School

Negaunee High School

Westwood High School

You are able to vote online for your favorite tree here. Each dollar donated counts as one vote towards the designated school.

Online voting began on November 18 and will run through December 9. On December 10, students from each school will take part in a Bell Ring-off to raise funds for their tree.

Once voting concludes, all proceeds will support The Salvation Army services in each high school’s community. The trees will then be given away to families in need this holiday season.

“This year we wanted to involve the next group of socially active volunteers and show them how their time and effort can impact an entire community,” said UP Region Development Director Cari Detmers. “and who doesn’t love a little friendly competition between schools?”

The trees are currently on display at Westwood Mall in Marquette, the Delta Plaza Mall in Escanaba, Nicolet Bank in Manistique, and People’s State Bank in Munising.

You can find more information about the Christmas Tree Spectacular here.