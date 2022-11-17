ESCANABA AND MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Salvation Army Family Stores in Escanaba and Marquette will be giving away 800 winter coats to people in need beginning this weekend. The coat giveaway will begin at both locations on Saturday, November 19 and run through the following week as supplies last.

The Escanaba location will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

While the Marquette location will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donations of new coats, hats, and mittens for its Toy Shop program at both locations. The Toy Shop programs serve Alger, Delta, Marquette and Schoolcraft Counties.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army locations in Escanaba, Ishpeming, and Marquette. Those in need of Salvation Army services can call 906-226-2241 in Marquette and Alger Counties and (906) 786-0590 in Delta and Schoolcraft counties for assistance.