GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lacked depth at the wide receiver position after trading away Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) speaks during a news conference after an …

Green Bay started filling the gaps on Thursday after the Packers announced the signing of former Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Tom Pelissero announced on his Twitter that Watkins would be signing a one-year, $4 million deal.

Watkins was selected 4th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. While Watkins never really lived up to the hype of a fourth overall pick, he has shown flashes in the past, especially with his ability to sneak behind the defense.

Watkins is coming off a season where he had 27 receptions for just 394 yards and one touchdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Green Bay signing Watkins is an effort to help fill the role that former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling served as a deep threat. Watkins has great speed and should be able to make himself a threat downfield for Aaron Rodgers.

He will wear number 11 for Green Bay.

