LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is expanding his campaign’s operations in Michigan three weeks before the state’s Democratic primary.

Sanders, who narrowly won Michigan over Hillary Clinton in 2016, announced Tuesday the hiring of nine additional staff and the opening of four offices. The offices will be opened in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Flint this week.

President Trump was the first Republican presidential nominee to win Michigan in 28 years.