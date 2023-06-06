Do you have old electronics laying around? Unsure where to dispose of them?

With the support of a grant from EGLE, Sands Township is having an electronics recycling event. Sands Township will be accepting various kinds of electronics for proper disposal and recycling. The location for this event is the Sands Township recycling and transfer station; M553 just south of Sands Township Office Complex and Park. Reduce the clutter in your home, and be kind to the planet. Most items can be recycled at no cost with some larger items taken for a small fee. All residents of Marquette County are invited to participate in this convenient service.