Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting people in Ishpeming in new Santa’s Workshop

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – With Thanksgiving here, the busy season for Santa and Mrs. Claus is really picking up.

As they go around the world listening to what boys and girls want under their Christmas tree, one of their favorite stops is in Ishpeming.

Starting on Friday after the Ishpeming Christmas Parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at their brand new workshop, located by the Old Ish statue in Downtown Ishpeming.

The workshop is new this year after an act of arson burned the old building to the ground. After a large donation was made, students at Ishpeming High School built a brand new one.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the workshop every Thursday evening leading up to Christmas to visit with the young and the young at heart.

The couple spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what their visit to Ishpeming is like.