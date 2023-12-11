SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is planning an upcoming town hall to discuss ways the local health system can better serve its community.

In a release, the tribe said the Jan. 18 town hall is part of a larger ongoing effort to assess clinic operations and community health needs.

“We want hear from the community what is working well within the health system, what changes would they like to see, what new services are needed and what the health priorities for our community should be,” said Sault Tribe Chairman Austin Lowes.

We’re told each participant of the town hall will be entered to win one of 25 available $50 gift cards.

The town hall is set for Jan. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Kewadin Casino in the Whitefish Point Room. You can also participate over zoom.